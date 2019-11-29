e-paper
Delhi wakes up to cleanest air in November

The AQI recorded on Thursday morning was 77, which is an improvement from Thursday evening when the index dropped to two digits at 90.

delhi Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:22 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While rain and wind washed away the pollutants, it also caused the mercury to drop, with Thursday being recorded as the coldest day of the season so far.
While rain and wind washed away the pollutants, it also caused the mercury to drop, with Thursday being recorded as the coldest day of the season so far.(Burhaan Kinu/ HT Photo)
         

A day after breathing its cleanest air since October 2, Delhi saw a drastic improvement in the pollution levels as air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Friday. The improvement in the air for the past two days has been a result of the scattered rainfall and gusty winds accompanied by hail in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The AQI recorded on Thursday morning was 77, which is an improvement from Thursday evening when the index dropped to two digits at 90. The AQI on Thursday morning was recorded as 106, as against 134 the previous day.

While the city is expected to breathe relatively clean air for the next few days, there might be a dip in AQI on November 30, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) and the ministry of earth science’s weather and air quality monitoring wing.

While rain and wind washed away the pollutants, it also caused the mercury to drop, with Thursday being recorded as the coldest day of the season so far.

