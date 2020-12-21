Delhi winter 2020: Warmth of home, a cozy bed and sunshine to beat the winter chill

delhi

Dec 21, 2020

Delhi winter is chillier than usual. And this time as well, as we brace ourselves for a winter that has already started making new records. But, many denizens are thankful for not having to step out due to #WorkFromHome set-up. And that’s why it is this year, after so many, that the small pleasures of Delhi-NCR winter months are being cherished by many on their social media handles.

When was it last that you enjoyed a calm morning without having to worry about reaching work in time? “I can’t remember the last time I read the newspaper peacefully in the morning. I would just catch up with the news on my phone, on the way to work, and only get to read the whole paper before I’d go to sleep,” says Harish Kumar, a Gurugram-based HR executive. “Now that I’m home, I manage to wake up, and actually enjoy the sunlight in my balcony, with a cup of coffee and my newspaper. This winter is different,” he adds.

“I love winters, but I hate leaving my flat, changing and going out in the cold. So I’m glad to be home, and not stuck in a metro train, commuting to work and missing out a bright winter morning.” – Priya Choudhary, a Delhiite

For some like Delhi-based web producer Priya Choudhary, who have cut down on their travel time thanks to WFH, mornings now mean getting a window to read books and practice yoga. “It’s easier and healthier to exercise early. I love winters, but I hate leaving my flat, changing and going out in the cold. So I’m glad to be home, and not stuck in a metro train, commuting to work and missing out a bright winter morning,” adds Choudhary.

And not just mornings, winter evenings, though chilly, have become an excuse for bonfire get-togethers to come knocking. Pooja Bhateley, a Delhi-based data analyst, says, “My friends and I were planning a trip to the hills this December, but since the Covid-19 situation is bad, we postponed it to next year. However, what we did is organise a small bonfire party in my balcony, since this is the perfect weather for it! And we could all start it early evening since almost all of us are working from home. Plus it’s safer than going to a public place.”

Zap, Shailash Prasad’s dog, is making the most of winter 2020 by doing what he loves the most — napping!

Amid all this, the housemate who is making the most of everyone staying indoors, this winter, is the furry being! Shailash Prasad, a Gurugram-based corporate employee, says, “My dog, Zap loves his nap and cuddles and used to fight when I had to leave the house for work. So we both are enjoying this winter at home. While I work, he sleeps and then eats, only to sleep again.”

Prasad shares that while he hasn’t shopped for woollens since he isn’t really going out, Zap has been flaunting his new jackets! “I’ve been enjoying walks on the terrace with Zap and my girlfriend; we unanimously agree that winters are bearable only if one is home,” he adds.

