Delhi woman, two others held for murdering 59-year-old woman for robbery

New Delhi

Two days after a 59-year-old woman was found murdered at her Rohini residence, the police on Wednesday arrested three people for the crime.

Police said the woman, Geeta Saxena, was murdered for resisting robbery. The suspects include a 25-year-old woman, known to her, and her two friends. A fourth suspect is still absconding.

They said the crime was planned and executed by the woman who thought Saxena was rich because she had spent “lavishly” on her daughter’s wedding a few months ago. Saxena’s husband is an autorickshaw driver.

“The woman assured her three friends an equal share in the booty. When they ransacked her house, they found R7,000 and some jewellery she was wearing,” said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

Police have withheld the name of the woman, who works at an Aadhaar card outlet in Ashok Vihar. Her two arrested associates are Sumit Kumar,22, and Vikas Kumar,25, both residents of Vijay Vihar in outer Delhi.

Police said Saxena used to rent out a room of her home to the woman.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said Saxena was found murdered on Monday afternoon by her daughter, who lives nearby. Rings, gold bangles and a gold chain she was wearing were missing.

On Tuesday, the crime branch team learnt that the woman arrested for the crime had confided in a close friend about murdering Saxena, Tirkey said.

“Our team members developed the information about the woman and the other suspects. We caught three of them. Their associate, Ashu, is yet to be nabbed,” the DCP said.

According to Ranjan, the arrested persons told them that the woman visited Saxena and let them inside. They told her to give them all the cash, jewellery and valuables kept in the house.

“When Saxena resisted, the four persons assaulted and strangled her with a chunni, removed her jewellery, ransacked the house and fled,” the additional CP said. They have recovered most of the stolen cash and jewellery.

