Delhiites bunked office for the unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statue

It took a team of 20 and six months to complete the wax statue of the King of Bollywood, which was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in the Capital. “Shah Rukh Khan’s open arms and the colour of his eyes were the two most difficult things to get right,” says Anshul Jain, Director of Merlin Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.

By the looks of the crowd that had gathered for the unveiling, the hard work was worth it. Many Delhiites bunked work and college to get a moment with the star’s wax statue. This included a group of around nine women, all above 50 years, who took an off from their office to get a look at the statue.

Madhu Gupta, 53-year-old web developer, says, “Shah Rukh is love. It is not a big deal for me to take an off from office and visit the launch of his statute. It’s a dream to see him in person and get a picture clicked, but tab tak I will make do with his statue.”

Tejas, an IT professional, says, “I can’t tell you how many times I have watched his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. When I got to know that his wax statue was getting unveiled, I messaged my boss that I am unwell. Selfie maine le li statue ke saath, ab bhag rahi hun, pata chala office se koi yahan aya hua ho (I’ve taken a selfie with the statue and now I’m getting out of here, in case someone from office drops by). My wish is to meet him once in this lifetime.”

SRK’s fans even got others together to make this a big moment. Snehlata Garg, a housewife, says, “I read on social media that Shah Rukh’s statue is going to be unveiled today and I called all my colony friends to make a plan. We all are huge fans and it is difficult to wait for a weekend [to see the statue].”

Ladies queue up to buy tickets for the launch of Shah Rukh’s wax statue at a museum in Delhi. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT )

Even youngsters could not resist themselves from visiting the museum and taking selfies with the statue. Manisha Khurana, a school student, says “My exams are over and I want to enjoy as much as I can. What would be a better option than turning up for the launch of Shah Rukh’s statue. I will click a selfie and post it on social media, for obvious reasons.”

Raj Rana, an eight grader, even went so far as to skip school. “I bunked school today because I just had to be here,” he shares proudly.

