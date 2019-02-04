Delhiwale: Farewell ode to gajak

Sorry to discover it so late. The season is about to end but middle-aged Sonu and his yummy goodies shall be in the National Capital Region for a couple more weeks before returning to hometown Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

This mithai/namkeen merchant specialises in the sesame-flavoured gajak, the super-crisp winter treat that fills the body with warmth as well as a most satisfying sweetness.

Most gajak addicts in Delhi might be loyalists of the gajak pattis of the legendary Gokul Sweet Shop in nearby Meerut city but they ought to familiarise themselves with Sonu’s versions too. He rustles out a mind-numbing array of gajaks. “Chocolate gajak is filled with chocolate, kaju gajak is filled with kajus, kadak gajak is soldered with jaggery, roll gajak is shaped like a roll, moongphali gajak has...” And the most delicious of them is the romantically named gulab gajak. Embedded with rose leaves, the strip is additionally imbued with the flower’s syrup. The effect is dramatic. Just a small bite stirs up a heady sensation, no doubt helped with some sporty sideshow by the time-tested pairing of sesame and jaggery.

Sonu sets up his establishment in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazaar every year in the winter months. “You found me too late,” he complains in a scolding tone.

But it’s all not over yet. The stock is to last until mid-February. And don’t stress if you’re unable to make it here in the next 15 days. The gajak man shall return with his treasures in October, which is a mere seven months away.

Sonu Gajak and Namkeen Bhandar is tucked at the tail end of the bazar, not far from Sankat Mochan Mandir. Opens daily.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:42 IST