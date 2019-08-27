Delhiwale: House of shadows

delhi

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:04 IST

It’s hardly more than a lean-to. But the recent addition of an awning means the world for the little family.

“We recently got that awning from a tea stall owner,” explains Irfan. He’s a ragpicker who lives under the new roof with his wife and little son, in central Delhi’s Lodhi Road.

One disadvantage: the shadows of tree leaves thrown on the yellow plastic awning at night by the nearby streetlight frighten their child. “He thinks they are animals, and starts to cry,” says Irfan. “We have to then distract him with toffee or cheeni-chawal.”

Indeed, at this late hour in the night the plastic surface looks strangely magical as the slight breeze causes the leaves, and hence their shadows, to move slowly along the tilted awning.

Irfan’s wife, who’s reluctant to give her name, says she usually falls asleep while gazing at these shadows “that looks fainter when you’re lying under the plastic.” Her husband adds that the shadows appear virtually every night but then dissipate. “You don’t see anything at all if the street lamp isn’t working.”

The little family is accustomed to sleeping in the open throughout the year; except during the monsoon when they stay under the awning, anticipating sudden rains.

Unfortunately, the awning is not completely waterproof, “and everything gets wet if it rains really hard,” says the young wife. They then retreat to a nearby bus stop for temporary shelter from the elements.

