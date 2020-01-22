e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted

The weather department also predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 24.

delhi Updated: Jan 22, 2020 08:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fog engulfed the national capital a day after cloud cover led to slight rise in temperature.
Fog engulfed the national capital a day after cloud cover led to slight rise in temperature.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning, which the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said is due to reduced wind speed. The temperature on Wednesday morning was 7 degrees Celsius.

The visibility was below 200 metres. Delhi airport officials said that five flights have been diverted due to bad weather, as the pilots were not trained to land under low visibility (CAT III ) conditions.

Twenty-two trains in the northern region are also running late, according to news agency ANI.

The situation is likely to continue till 10 am to 11 am and impreve thereafter, the IMD said in a tweet, according to  ANI.

The weather department also predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from January 24.

The mercury in the national capital rose on Tuesday due to a cloud cover. The city recorded a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches more than normal, the IMD said.

However, temperatures are expected to dip in the next two to three days with the commencement of icy winds from the hills on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, calm winds and cloud cover led to an increase in pollution levels on Tuesday. The overall air quality index stood at 364 at 4 pm, up from 269 recorded on Monday.

tags
top news
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
Finance Ministry may raise divestment goal to Rs 1.5 lakh cr for FY21
Finance Ministry may raise divestment goal to Rs 1.5 lakh cr for FY21
In Supreme Court today, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court today, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report
Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside Ulhasnagar bar
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside Ulhasnagar bar
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News