‘Depressed’ over prolonged illness, 74-year-old man shoots himself at Delhi’s Sundar Nagar

A 74-year-old man allegedly killed himself with his licensed revolver at his bungalow in south-east Delhi’s Sundar Nagar on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The police said the family members of the elderly man had informed them that he was “depressed” because of his “prolonged illness”. Yadav Nath Bhargava was suffering from “a persistent cough” for the last six years because of which he had sleepless nights, the police said.

No suicide note was recovered from the victim’s possession or his house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Bhargava’s son, Gaurav Bhargava, called the police control room and informed that his father had killed himself. “A team from the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station reached the house and found Bhargava’s body in the bathroom with a gunshot injury to his temple. The bullet pierced his head and hit a wall. The revolver was also found near his body,” said the DCP.

DCP Biswal said Bhargava’s wife told them that around 8.15 am, she was in the adjacent room when she heard a gunshot in her husband’s room. “She sent her domestic help to check on him. The domestic help found the bathroom’s door ajar. She went inside and found Bhargava lying on the floor and blood coming out of his temple,” the DCP said.

Police said despite consulting various doctors in the last six years, Bhargava received no relief from his persistent cough. “His could not sleep properly. His family told us that he was stressed because of his ailment,” Biswal said.

The family owns a dry-cleaning plant in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. Gaurav runs the business, the police said.

The family refused to comment on the death.

“Since the family members did not claim any foul play, we initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure. Bhargava’s body was sent to AIIMS mortuary where the autopsy was conducted. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” added the DCP.

Police said the revolver that Bhargava used to allegedly kill himself was issued to his father. After his father’s death, the gun was transferred in his name.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:43 IST