DIAL to assist flyers as SpiceJet, IndiGo move to Terminal-3

Delhi airport operator has made arrangements to assist passengers as private commercial airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet shif their operations from Terminal-2 (T-2) to Terminal-3 (T-3) starting Thursday.

In order to do away with any confusion, the airport operator on Monday said it is deputing dedicated staff, putting signages and arranging for shuttle service to ferry passengers between terminals.

While SpiceJet will shift its operations entirely to T-3, IndiGo will partially shift its operations. Meanwhile, GoAir will continue to operate from T-2. The shift is planned to pave way for infrastructure upgrade of T-2.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the SpiceJet flights in series - SG 8000 to SG 8999 and IndiGo flights - 6E 5000 to 6E 5999 – would operate out of T-3. IndiGo flights series from 6E 2000 to 6E 2999 will operate from T2. Operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo at Terminal 1 will continue as before, DIAL said.

DIAL said it will put in place certain measures to ensure that passengers are not confused and adequate arrangement for those who end up at wring terminals.

“Apart from putting up bilingual directional and informative signage we are deploying dedicated staff to guide passengers arriving at T-2 and T-3. For those who might end up at a wrong terminal, we are planning availability of shuttles to ferry them to their designated terminal. Passengers are also being made aware of the change with the help of in house television at the terminals as well as in the airport metro line,” DIAL said.

