e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Digital news channel held for extortion in Delhi

Digital news channel held for extortion in Delhi

An advocate told the police that the alleged extortionists were threatening to defame him by uploading a sting operation conducted against him on their news portal if he did not pay them Rs 5 crore

delhi Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:14 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.
         

A 37-year-old man operating a digital news channel from Noida has been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 5 crore from a South Delhi-based advocate by threatening to upload a sting operation that was conducted on him, police said on Friday. The alleged extortionist Afsar Ali alias AK Chaudhary has previously been involved in three crimes, including vehicle theft and cheating, registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between 2010 and 2015, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that Ali was arrested following an extortion case registered recently at the Greater Kailash police station on the complaint of an advocate, who alleged that he had been receiving extortion calls. The advocate told the police that the alleged extortionists were threatening to defame him by uploading a sting operation conducted against him on their news portal if he did not pay them Rs 5 crore, said Thakur. The police have withheld the complainant’s name.

Also Read: Three rapes, 126 vehicle thefts per day in Delhi in 2019: NCRB

During the probe, the DCP said, the investigating team learnt that the suspect and his associates had also visited the complainant’s office and tried to get details about his family members. Investigators scanned the CCTV camera footage of the office and obtained the suspect’s photograph.

“Through technical and manual investigation we identified the suspect as Afsar Ali and learnt that he was running a news portal in Noida. We arrested Ali after collecting details about his whereabouts,” said DCP Thakur, adding that Ali confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

Also Read: Delhi Police returns Rs 21.50 lakh, gold, phones, vehicles in recovered property to the public

Explaining the modus operandi, DCP Thakur said that Ali, in connivance with his associates, who are job seekers, would identify prospective targets on the basis of their lavish life style and cars they owned. They used to conduct detailed reconnaissance of the targets and met them posing as buyers of farmhouse land, he said.

“While carrying out the deal, the alleged extortionists would conduct a sting operation. Thereafter, based on the person’s financial condition, they would try to extort the person for money was raised and intimidate them,” added the DCP.

tags
top news
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In