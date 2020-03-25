DJB directs officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply during lockdown period

delhi

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:25 IST

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Wednesday ordered a slew of measures to maintain uninterrupted water supply and unhindered sewage services in the national capital. This also included ensuring water tankers reach all designated areas and its personnel follow social distancing while supplying water as well as facilitating transportation for employees coming from neighbouring towns, in view of the 21-day nationwide lockdown that came into effect on Tuesday midnight.

A complete lockdown was announced across the country as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha Wednesday reviewed the status of the water treatment plants in the city and the stock of material required for the task.

“We held a meeting to ensure that water supply, an essential service, reaches all households during this time. We have directed officials to ensure that the supply chain of chemicals and other items that are required to treat the water is available in stock,” Chadha said in a statement issued by his office.

Chadha asked officials to coordinate with the police to allow unhindered movement of water tankers in areas without piped supply. The DJB staff were also asked to maintain social distancing while supplying water, as usually a crowd gathers around the tankers.

“Officials are directed to seek help from the local administration and police for any issue being faced on ground in the movement of water tankers,”Chadha said.

Many unauthorised colonies such as Sangam Vihar, Burari, parts of Najafgarh and Chhatarpur, among others, are dependent on water tanker services for potable water.

Chadha noted that some employees residing in neighbouring satellite towns were unable to report on duty due to interstate travel restrictions. “All senior officials are directed to coordinate with local police and district magistrates to facilitate movement of such employees,” he said.

Besides, the water utility has also directed all workshops providing equipment for repair works on network lines to make appropriate provisions so that routine work is not hindered.

“Quick release of payments to vendors involved in day-to-day operations and maintenance of plants must be ensured so that they do not face any financial crunch and their service remains unaffected,” he added.

Officials have also been asked to ensure uninterrupted water supply to night shelters where daily meals are being provided to the occupants.