DTC buses to begin operations after 2 pm on Holi

Services will resume in the evening on selected routes, as per requirement, said DTC officials.

delhi Updated: Mar 09, 2020 18:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Only 898 buses will be operating after 2 pm on Holi.
Only 898 buses will be operating after 2 pm on Holi.
         

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will remain off roads till 2 pm on Tuesday in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Holi, a statement said.

According to DTC officials, the services will resume in the evening on some selected routes as per requirement.

Only 898 buses will be operating after 2 pm as the commuter load is expected to be very low, they added.

