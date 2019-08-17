DU introduces semester exams for SOL, NCWEB

delhi

The Delhi University (DU) on Saturday decided to drop annual examinations and instead adopt semester-wise examinations to its non-regular School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) courses.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the university’s Executive Council (EC), but four members recorded their dissent to the idea.

In 2015, DU had decided to drop annual examinations and go for semester examinations for its regular colleges, as under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). SOL and NCWEB were exempted as there were no regular classes for these students. The latest decision will bring the two on par with regular colleges.

Around 1.5 lakh students enrolled in SOL and NCWEB this year.

“While NCWEB students and SOL honours students will have their examination with regular students, the schedule is a little different for SOL programme students. Their tests will be conducted after regular classes end and before their examination begins and also during the interval following the completion of regular examinations,” EC member Rajesh Jha said. “This will create issues since sometimes teachers have to conduct preparatory classes as well.”

Jha, who submitted a note of dissent, said the move would be unfair to students who had applied for admission under annual mode. “Study material of annual mode and old syllabus has also been distributed. If we change the system now, there is going to be increased expenditure.”

“Since the workload would increase, the staff should also be increased. We are exploring possibilities to develop a third examination branch in the lines of south Delhi campus examination branch under the Campus of Open Learning (COL) to undertake these responsibilities,” a senior DU official said requesting anonymity.

Janmejoy Khuntia, SOL Staff Council Secretary, said, “While the CBCS system is welcome, students have paid fees in annual mode so it may be unfair to ask them to switch. The university must look at the implementation and avoid haste.” Khuntia further added that as per the university Act, it is the academic council which should decide upon the conduct of examination.

During the meeting, it was recommended that “a system through software should be developed by SOL to audit all examination activities, including identification of candidates appearing for examination and result verification among others.”

