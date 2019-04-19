DU mulls online marks calculator, hike in admission cancellation fee

The standing committee of Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) on Thursday recommended introduction of an “online calculator” in the admission software to help students automatically calculate their “best-four” percentage required to get admission in undergraduate courses.

In a meeting on Thursday, members of the standing committee also recommended that the “same formula” should be set and followed by all DU colleges while calculating the best-four percentage for any course.

Colleges across the DU consider the marks of the “best-four” subjects of students to calculate their percentage for the cut-offs.

“Every college has its own criteria of selecting “best-four” subjects while calculating percentage of candidates during admissions. For instance, some colleges make it mandatory to include mathematics while calculating the best-four percentage for several courses and some do not. It creates confusion. The standing committee unanimously resolved that the same criteria and formula should be followed by all colleges and recommended that a “central course-wise merit list” shall be released by the university’s admission committee,” said a standing committee member, requesting anonymity.

The committee recommended introducing the “online calculator” on the admission software to automatically arrive at the “best-four” percentage.

“Once the central course-wise merit list is prepared by the admission committee, an online calculator would be introduced in the admission portal. It will automatically calculate a candidate’s percentage by including the best-four subjects centrally chosen for any particular course,” the member said.

To avoid multiple cancellation of admissions by students, the committee has recommended doubling the cancellation fee from R 500 to R 1,000. “The committee resolved to adopt 24X7 live displays of the course-wise and college-wise vacant seats on dashboards in all colleges,” state the agenda items passed during the standing committee meeting.

The committee recommended revising the admission fee from this session. “For undergraduate courses, the admission fee for general and OBC candidates to be increased by Rs 100 and for SC, ST, EWS and PWD candidates it can be revised by Rs 25. It was also resolved that an additional fee of Rs 100 may be charged per correction exercised by the candidate on online forms before the declaration of first admission list,” the agenda items stated.

HT had on Thursday reported that DU may cap the number of disciplines for aspirants under the sports and extra -curricular activities. The committee recommended at fixing it at “three” .

Admissions in DU colleges are likely to begin from May 1.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 06:37 IST