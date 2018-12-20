DUSU vice-president takes charge of top post, DU poll panel says no permission given

A fresh row erupted in Delhi University after DU students’ union (DUSU) vice-president Shakti Singh took charge of the president’s post, saying he had permission from the administration.

DU’s poll panel claimed no such permission had been granted while the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) said they would raise the matter with the administration.

Singh took charge as president on Tuesday evening, hours after the Delhi high court decided against holding fresh polls to the post.

The president’s post fell vacant last month after the DU administration cancelled the admission of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) member Ankiv Baisoya for using a “forged” mark sheet to seek admission.

Singh—also a member of the RSS-affiliated ABVP-- unlocked the students’ union room in the university’s north campus on Tuesday evening and got his name painted on the board carrying names of all past DUSU presidents. Singh said he had permission from the administration.

However, he refused to share the permission letter citing the “organisation’s policy”.

“I have received orders from the administration to take charge as president of the Delhi University’s Students’ Union. I have received a letter from the administration. However, the ABVP has internally decided not to share the source and the content of the letter as of now,” he said.

DU chief election officer Vijay Kaul said: “We have not given any such permission. It’s now the vice-chancellor’s responsibility to look into the matter.”

Despite several attempts, vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and registrar Tarun Das did not respond for a comment.

ABVP’s national spokesperson Monica Singh said the students’ body had taken the decision based on the “DUSU constitution”, which says the vice-president takes charge in the president’s absence.

“Half of the academic session is already over and DUSU could not do anything in the absence of a president. Now that the Delhi High Court has rejected NSUI’s plea seeking fresh polls to the post, it’s the high time Shakti Singh should take charge,” she said.

Members of the NSUI termed it as “contempt of court”. “It is a sheer contempt of court when the matter is still sub judice. How can he enter the office and go forward to claim the post and write his name on the DUSU presidents’ board. We will raise the matter with the administration. How can they allow something like this to happen,” NSUI Delhi state president Akshay Lakra said.

Baisoya had stepped down from his post on November 15, a day after the university’s department of Buddhist studies cancelled his admission after Tamil Nadu-based Thiruvalluvar University confirmed that the undergraduate certificate submitted by Baisoya to seek admission was a “fake”. The university had also filed a police complaint against him on November 20.

