East Delhi Municipal Corporation starts cleaning drains

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) started an intensive drive to clean major drains. On Monday, the municipality started cleaning of Kanti Nagar drain between GT Road and Bihari Colony in east Delhi. The civic officials said that this cleaning drive is different from de-silting exercise as the civic body will remove the floating waste and garbage dumped in the drain as well as on its bunds.

EDMC commissioner Dilraj Kaur said that cleaning of major drains is to maintain hygiene and prevent outbreak of diseases in the area.

“People dump waste in the drains making the area look dirty and vulnerable for outbreak of diseases. The floating waste inside the drain and heaps of garbage on its banks not only give a shabby look but also cause obstruction in free flow. We will clean drains so that the problem does not aggravate during monsoon,” she said.

First Published: May 28, 2019 06:10 IST