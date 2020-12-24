Eight of CISF’s trusted four-legged warriors retire

delhi

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:52 IST

After nine eventful years of meritorious service, Blacky and Pesty — both 9-year-old female Labradors — along with six others, retired from the Central Industrial Security Force’s canine squad on Thursday.

Blacky and Pesty were the only dogs from the force to be deployed on special duty at Kumbh Mela 2018, to secure the premises. For the past nine years, the duo have also been responsible for securing Delhi Metro premises and have been used to check more than 2,000 unattended bags.

Apart from Blacky and Pesty, the other six canines who retired on Thursday were Rosy and Tweeky -- German Shepards, Lilly, Jency and Lucy — all Labradors and Mini — a Cocker Spaniel. All of them had helped the force in securing the Delhi Metro and Indira Gandhi International airport premises.

On Thursday, the eight dogs bid adieu to the force during a farewell ceremony organized specially for them at their Shastri Park kennel in east Delhi. They were awarded with a medal each for their distinguished services and for their dedication. The dogs were then served with a cake made of dog food as they spent their last day with the force.

Deputy inspector general, CISF, Jitender Rana said Thursday’s ceremony was held especially to honour the canines and thank them for their contribution in keeping the Delhi Metro safe. A farewell ceremony, Rana said, was the least the force could do for the four-legged guardians.

“These dogs have served us for over nine years. Two of them even were deployed at Kumbh Mela and were relied upon to sanitise the premises. Each one of them have sniffed more than 2000 unattended bags, keeping the metro and its passengers safe,” Rana said.

The DIG said the canines will be handed over to Friendicoes-SECA, an NGO, that will take care of their veterinarian needs in their old age. Dog lovers can further adopt these dogs from the NGO, he said.

A senior officer from the CISF said the dogs retired due to their old age. “After a certain age, their capability to sniff and track reduces. However, we keep track of all our dogs even after they are handed over to the NGO. Our teams visit them occasionally to keep a check on their health and conditions under which they’re kept,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Doctor Akhilesh Gupta, from Friendicoes-SECA, who was also present at the ceremony, said the NGO will take the dogs on Friday and all of them would go through a medical check-up. “Those found fit can be adopted by dog lovers. If we detect any health issues, then we will send the canine toour Gurugram facility under medical supervision,” Gupta said.

DIG Rana said with their eight dogs retiring, they are left with 53 canine soldiers in their kennel. Procedure to fill in the vacant posts with new recruits was in progress, he added.