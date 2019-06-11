Electricity tariff to be revised by July end

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has decided to revise power tariffs by the end of July, officials in the power regulator said. According to the Delhi government, this year’s revision will bring relief to households whose power bills had increased due to last year’s hike in fixed charges.

After inviting suggestions and objections on petitions filed by distribution companies from stakeholders, the DERC has decided to hold a public hearing next month. “We have begun the process of analysing the expenses and revenue requirement stated by power utilities, including discoms. A public hearing on the annual revision process will be held on July 10 in Delhi. Till then, people can send in their comments or suggestions,” a DERC official said.

As keeping power tariffs low was a key poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), electricity charges have not been hiked in the capital in the last three years. With Assembly elections due in Delhi next year, an increase in tariff at this time is unlikely, Delhi government officials said.

Last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government has asked the city’s power regulator for a reduction of fixed charges. If accepted by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), it would mean a possible reduction in the power bills.

Speaking at a public meeting in New Delhi, which is also his Assembly constituency, Kejriwal had said, “Next month new tariff is to be fixed. We have asked the DERC to bring back fixed charges to what it was earlier and they are likely to agree,” he said.

In last year’s revision, the power regulator had increased the fixed charges for every consumer, while decreasing the energy costs.

Fixed charge, a part of the electricity bill, is the cost a consumer has to pay even if she does not consume any power. In last year’s revision, the fixed charges were increased across all slabs — for 2-5 kw, from ₹35 to ₹140; for 5-15 KW, from ₹45 to ₹175; for 15-25 kw, from ₹60 to ₹200; and for more than 25 KW, from ₹100 to ₹250.

According to petitions of discoms made public by the power regulator, all three utilities — BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) — together have stated an aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) of ₹21,580 crore.

SUBSIDY FOR 1984 RIOT VICTIMS

The government has started a survey of families of victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots to find out those left out of the subsidy scheme offered to them.

The scheme — under which consumers using up to 400 units of electricity aren’t charged — is now likely to be extended to those families that aren’t living in apartments dedicated to families of victims of the riots.

“In many cases, families have moved out of the apartments given to them by government. They fell out of the scheme. We are attempting to ensure that everyone, irrespective of where they are staying, are benefitted,” an official said.The decision to expand the scheme will require amendments in the notification issued in the past. Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot’s office said that a cabinet note is being prepared for this purpose.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 04:50 IST