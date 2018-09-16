Enquiry ordered against Delhi policeman caught thrashing man on camera

An enquiry was ordered against a Delhi Police sub-inspector, on Saturday, after a video of the policeman thrashing a man inside a police post went viral on the social media. Senior police officers said the video could be two to three months old. The police are tracing the victim to record his statement and take action against the sub-inspector.

The minute-long video shows the man pleading with the policeman, who is not in uniform, as he continues to thrash him with a baton. The accused sub-inspector is yet to be transferred or suspended, but an enquiry has been ordered against him, said an officer, who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that he has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “We came across the video and initial probe led to the identification of the SI. We are now trying to trace the victim. Since the sub-inspector was posted at the police post six months ago, we are checking records of the pickpockets caught during that time. His statement will be recorded and action will be taken,” Singh said.

According to senior police officers, the incident took place inside a police post in east Delhi’s Anand Vihar ,where the sub-inspector is in charge .

A senior police officer said that the man, seen getting beaten in the video, was arrested for theft.

“The sub-inspector seen in the video, claims that the incident took place while he was interrogating the man. The cop claims that the incident took place about two to three months ago,” the officer said.

