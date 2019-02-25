Evaluation of over 4,000 schools completed in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Sunday completed the evaluation of around 4,041 schools across the city under its ongoing initiative School Development Index (SDI).

The SDI exercise carried out by the commission aims to conduct evaluation of all public and private schools in Delhi on several parameters — child safety, learning availability, learning outcomes and social inclusion. With the evaluation of 4,041 schools, the commission has completed phase-2 of its School Development Index exercise.

Calling the exercise a wave of “transparency” and “accountability” in the school education system in the city, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said, “We are getting really positive feedback from government schools as well as private schools about such assessment, in contrast to the initial fear about the same. Leave alone states, very few nations across the world have the courage to establish an assessment of their schools.

“It’s a question of utmost importance to the nation, as to how are the places where every citizen spends 6-8 hours of his/her childhood? Where does a school stand on relevant quality parameters? It’s most important to understand this as a nation.”

The child rights protection body is expected to complete evaluation of all the schools by May-end and will release a collective report card of all the schools.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 01:53 IST