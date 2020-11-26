Farmer’s agitation: Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to remain suspended on Friday

delhi

Officials on Thursday said that the Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the state would remain suspended on Friday due to the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march organised by farmers against the central government’s farm laws, according to news agency PTI.

They however pointed out that metro would be available from Delhi towards the National Capital Region (NCR) sections.

“Update for tomorrow (Friday). As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice.” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Earlier, restrictions from metro coaches going from Delhi to NCR were lifted after 2pm while incoming trains remained suspended.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued to head towards Delhi to protest against the new agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre in September. Heavy security was deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border and several areas.

Earlier, police officials used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers as they tried to break through the barricades at Sadopur border in Ambala. Similar situation was witnessed at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, long traffic jams were seen at the Singhu border, Delhi-Gurugram and Kalindi Kunj near Delhi-Noida border due to the security checks as protests took a violent turn.

Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Delhi told news agency ANI that no farmer groups were moving towards Delhi at present adding that the staff was placed on high alert and all vehicles were being checked to ensure no farmer enters the national capital.

