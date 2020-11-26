e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Farmer’s agitation: Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to remain suspended on Friday

Farmer’s agitation: Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to remain suspended on Friday

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued to head towards Delhi to protest against the new agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre in September. Heavy security was deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border and several areas.

delhi Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier, restrictions from metro coaches going from Delhi to NCR were lifted after 2pm while incoming trains remained suspended. (AP file photo)
         

Officials on Thursday said that the Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the state would remain suspended on Friday due to the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march organised by farmers against the central government’s farm laws, according to news agency PTI.

They however pointed out that metro would be available from Delhi towards the National Capital Region (NCR) sections.

“Update for tomorrow (Friday). As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice.” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Also Read: Farmers on Delhi Chalo march face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades

Earlier, police officials used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers as they tried to break through the barricades at Sadopur border in Ambala. Similar situation was witnessed at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.

 

Meanwhile, long traffic jams were seen at the Singhu border, Delhi-Gurugram and Kalindi Kunj near Delhi-Noida border due to the security checks as protests took a violent turn.

Also Read| Farmers don’t want to begin campaign under any political flag: SAD chief

Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Delhi told news agency ANI that no farmer groups were moving towards Delhi at present adding that the staff was placed on high alert and all vehicles were being checked to ensure no farmer enters the national capital.

(With agency inputs)

