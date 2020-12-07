e-paper
Farmers' protest: Delhi traffic police ask commuters to take alternate routes to enter city

At the Chilla border on Noida link road and Gazipur border on NH 24 has been closed for traffic due to farmers protests. Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid Noida link road and NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND.

delhi Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at Delhi’s borders for the past 11 days to demand a repeal of the agriculture reform laws.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at Delhi’s borders for the past 11 days to demand a repeal of the agriculture reform laws.(HT Photo)
         

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued traffic alerts and advised people to take alternative routes for entering the national capital as the ongoing farmers’ protest at Burari, Singhu and Tikri borders against the new central farm laws entered the twelfth day. The traffic police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the roads that are closed and borders to Haryana that are open.

At the Chilla border on Noida link road and Ghazipur border on National Highway 24 has been closed for traffic due to farmers protests. Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid Noida link road and NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND.

Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders are open while Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 has been closed on both sides and the police have advised people to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road and people have been advised to avoid Outer Ring road and GTK road.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at Delhi’s borders for the past 12 days to demand a repeal of the agriculture reform laws. They continued their sit-in demonstrations on Monday against the three farm laws enacted by the government after the fifth round of talks between their leaders and Union ministers failed to break the impasse.

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop. The government is holding talks with farmers, who have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas. The sixth round of talks will take place on December 9.

