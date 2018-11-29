Farmers’ protest in Delhi live updates: Thousands march towards Ramlila Maidan
Farmers’ protest in Delhi live: Thousands of farmers from across India will congregate at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi by 8 pm to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.
4:29 pm IST
4:05 pm IST
3:50 pm IST
3:30 pm IST
3:00 pm IST
Thousands of farmers from across the country started marching towards Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to participate in two-day “Kisan Mukti March” to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce, a week after their counterparts staged a similar protest in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.
Here are the live updates:
About one lakh expected to gather at Ramlila
The marchers will gather at Ramlila Ground by evening, the farmer leaders said, expecting a crowd of about one lakh.
Tamil Nadu farmers arrive with skulls
A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu arrived in Delhi, carrying skulls of two of their colleagues who had committed suicide and threatening to march naked if they are not allowed to go to Parliament on Friday
Trains carrying farmers to arrive in Delhi soon
Two special trains carrying farmers, one from Maharashtra’s Miraj and other from Bengaluru, were expected to reach Delhi later in the day.
Farmers gathering from across Delhi
The farmers are marching in from Nizamuddin, Sabzi Mandi Station, Anand Vihar Terminal and Majnu Ka Tila.
Yogendra Yadav participating in the rally
Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India is leading a ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally from Bijwasan to Ramlila Maidan, that has been joined by farmers from Odisha, Haryana, Rajasthan.