Farmers’ protest: Several borders closed today as stir intensifies

delhi

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 09:45 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of a large number of farmers camping at the Delhi’s borders.

“Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders--Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet

“ Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement,” Delhi Traffic Police added.

The Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers’ protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road, NH 44,” Delhi Traffic Police added..

The farmers’ protest has entered its 17th day today. Meanwhile, with farmers gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Faridabad Police said. As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said.

The farmers’ unions threatened to block railway tracks. According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the protesting farmers to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.