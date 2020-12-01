e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Farmers protest: Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi turned away from Singhu border

Farmers protest: Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi turned away from Singhu border

delhi Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Bilkis ‘dadi’, the octogenarian protester who was the face of the anti-citizenship law protests at Shaheen Bagh, was on Tuesday stopped from joining the farmers’ protests at outer Delhi’s Singhu border.

Bilkis, who featured in TIME Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people of 2020, said she had gone to the protest site to extend her solidarity to the protesting farmers who are demanding repeal of the Centre’s farm laws.

The 82-year-old had visited the Ghazipur protest site on Monday evening. Her son Manzoor Ahmed alleged they were detained at the Singhu border. “We wanted to visit the protest site but the police did not allow us. They detained us and drove us to Sarita Vihar before letting us go,” he said.

Police said some women tried to help her gain entry at the protest. Police had prior information and she was sent back in a police vehicle. Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma said she was not detained and was requested to go back keeping in mind security concerns.

top news
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
China lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks: State media
China lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks: State media
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In