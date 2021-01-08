e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Fewer reserved ICU beds in private facilities

Fewer reserved ICU beds in private facilities

The government said these four private hospitals shall reserve 30% of their total bed capacity for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and 40% of their total ICU beds, or at least twice the number of occupied Covid-19 ICU beds as on January 5, whichever is higher, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients

delhi Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 02:53 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On December 27, the government reduced the ICU beds reservation to 60%
On December 27, the government reduced the ICU beds reservation to 60%(HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government has told the Delhi high court it has reduced the reservation of Covid-19 intensive care units (ICU) beds to 40% in 33 private hospitals.

In an order passed on January 6 by RN Das, the medical superintendent of nursing homes, with the approval of state health minister Satyendar Jain, the government said it has accepted the recommendations made at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) review meeting on January 5 to reduce the number of beds further to 40%.

“It was further decided in the review meeting to convert four fully Covid private hospitals, namely, Fortis Super Speciality Hospital, Vasant Kunj; Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, Rohini; Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital, Model Town & Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road to be part Covid hospital,” the order read.

The government said these four private hospitals shall reserve 30% of their total bed capacity for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and 40% of their total ICU beds, or at least twice the number of occupied Covid-19 ICU beds as on January 5, whichever is higher, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

On December 27, the government reduced the ICU beds reservation to 60%. However, it said they would not consider any further de-escalations in the wake of the new strain of the virus, as well as with Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in mind. The government said it will review the situation in January.

tags
top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In