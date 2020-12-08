e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / FIR against Delhi Congress chief, others for violating social distancing during Bharat Bandh

FIR against Delhi Congress chief, others for violating social distancing during Bharat Bandh

delhi Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a case against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary and other party workers for allegedly violating social distancing norms while participating in the nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) on Tuesday, the police said.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and the Epidemic Disease Act against Chaudhary and others at the IP Estate police station, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia.

Around noon, as nearly 40 Congress workers led by DPCC president Chaudhary were protesting below the ITO flyover, they were found violating social distancing norms. They were taken to the police station, from where they were later released, DCP Bhatia said.

While the DCP said that nobody was arrested in the case, the DPCC president said that he was arrested illegally for protesting in support of the Bharat Bandh, demanding roll back of the three “anti-farmer laws”.

Chaudhary said, “Such arm-twisting, and undemocratic actions by the Delhi Police, cannot curb their resolve to support the farmers’ agitation. The farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi, braving the chilling cold and limited living conditions, demanding the rollback of the black Acts (farm laws), else they are prepared for a long haul of protests at the borders.”

top news
Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah
Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus deaths hit record levels
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In