Delhi News / FIR against Krishna Nagar salon owner, staffers for running facility, assaulting civic body officials

FIR against Krishna Nagar salon owner, staffers for running facility, assaulting civic body officials

delhi Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:34 IST
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday filed an FIR against the owner and staff of a salon in Krishna Nagar which was running despite a ban on facilities that provide cosmetic and recreational services till March 31 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disease. The suspects had allegedly assaulted the municipal staff for taking photographs and videos of the open salon for evidence.

Two EDMC public health inspectors (PHIs), Omprakash Saklani and Abhimanyu (single name) sustained injuries in the incident and had to be briefly admitted at Swami Dayanand Hospital, officials said.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter at the Krishna Nagar police station for obstructing public servants on duty and voluntarily hurting them under sections 186, 353 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sandeep Kapoor, chairman of the standing committee, EDMC, said, “Around 2pm on Saturday, our PHIs found a salon on Mandir Marg, Krishna Nagar, working with its shutter only half down. Our staff members also saw customers going in and out of the salon. Later, they went inside to request the owner or staff to shut it.”

“The staff at the salon first asked for their ID cards, then demanded a copy of the order ban and then refused to abide by it. Seeing Abhimanyu making a video of the arguments, which is part of our official procedure, they dragged him inside and started beating him. When the two managed to flee the shop, they were dragged back by some traders and beaten up,” Kapoor said.

Additional commissioner, EDMC, Alka Sharma, said, “Traders and the general public have to understand that this (shutting down on certain public spaces and facilities) is for their own good. Anybody can contract Covid-19 including a salon owner or its staff.”

Officials said the salon has been sealed for now.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897, the Delhi government issued orders to shut gymnasiums, spas, nightclubs and theatres in the city operations till March 31, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. Following suit, on Thursday, the municipal corporations ordered that “all beauty parlours, salons, clubs, and recreational centers must also stay closed till the end of this month.”

Two spas, one in Dayanand Vihar and the other in Shankar Vihar, were also sealed by the east corporation on Friday for violating the ban. A spa in Rohini was also sealed by the north civic body for operating despite the prohibitory orders.

