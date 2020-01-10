e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in a slum near Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla; no casualties reported

Fire breaks out in a slum near Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla; no casualties reported

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that four huts in the slum had caught fire which had been extinguished immediately.

delhi Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Fire Brigade personnel busy dousing fire.
Delhi Fire Brigade personnel busy dousing fire. (PTI Representational Image)
         

Few houses in a slum caught fire near Liberty Cinema in Sarai Rohilla earlier today morning. The locals informed the Delhi Fire Service which immediately sent four fire tenders to the spot.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that four huts in the slum had caught fire which had been extinguished immediately. Delhi Fire Service also said that there were no casualties due to the fire. The fire was brought under control within 35 minutes.

Delhi’s recent spate of fires this winter has caused several deaths and loss of property. Earlier this month, a fireman succumbed to his injuries while dousing a fire in an electronic battery warehouse in Peeragarhi.

Earlier this week, a person died trapped in fire at a paper factory in Patparganj.

