e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Fire breaks out in east Delhi building, family rescued

Fire breaks out in east Delhi building, family rescued

The fire had sparked from meters installed under the building’s staircase, which was also the only exit and entry point

delhi Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:26 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustantimes
         

A couple and their child were rescued after the building in which they live, in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, caught fire early Thursday. Firefighters said the family was trapped on the first floor as the fire had originated from the electricity meters installed under the staircase, the only exit and entry.

Those rescued were identified as Mohammad Aadil, 52, who owns a shop in the same area, his wife Ishrat Aadil and their son Ali Aadil, 12.

According to the firefighters, the incident took place around 5.20am. “We received a call at 5.24am at the control room informing us that a residential building in Murti Gali, Krishanganj in Laxmi Nagar has caught fire and there are people inside the building. We immediately rushed eight fire tenders to the site,” said an officer who wished not to be named.

The director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said the team that reached the spot found that an apartment building comprising 17 flats was on fire. “We found that the fire had sparked from meters installed under the building’s staircase, which was the only exit and entry point. While most of the occupants had managed to vacate the building and had jumped to adjoining buildings via rooftops, Aadil and his family, who lived on the first floor were trapped because of the smoke,” Garg said.

The director said they could also not leave the building as there were 11 two-wheelers parked under the staircase, and all of them had caught fire blocking the only escape route completely.

Station officer of the Laxmi Nagar fire station, Mohammad Firoz Khan, who led the rescue, said that since it was raining and the area had a lot of open wiring around, they first got the electricity supply of the area disconnected. “As one team of firefighters sprayed water to contain the fire, another team entered the first floor with hazmat suits and brought all three out, one by one. They were asked if they want to go to a hospital but they refused due to the fear of Covid-19,” Khan said.

DFS director Garg said the probable cause of the fire was a short circuit and they were probing further.

tags
top news
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
SC refuses Bhushan’s plea to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
SC refuses Bhushan’s plea to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In