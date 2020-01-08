e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Delhi News / First time in 30 years, more than 500 from St Stephen’s College boycott classes

First time in 30 years, more than 500 from St Stephen’s College boycott classes

The students gathered around 10.30am on the Andrews Court area of campus with posters, banners, tambourines and umbrellas and read the Preamble to the Constitution.

delhi Updated: Jan 09, 2020 11:16 IST
Kainat Sarfaraz
Kainat Sarfaraz
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University (DU), hold a banner and raise slogans during a protest march in solidarity with Bharat Bandh, and against attacks on students, CAA, NRC and NPR, at DU, in New Delhi, on January 8, 2020.
Students from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University (DU), hold a banner and raise slogans during a protest march in solidarity with Bharat Bandh, and against attacks on students, CAA, NRC and NPR, at DU, in New Delhi, on January 8, 2020. (HT PHOTO)
         

On Wednesday morning, slogans of azaadi (freedom) and inquilab (revolution) rang through the corridors of St Stephen’s College along with words from Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Armed with posters, students of St Stephen’s, who usually shy away from political issues, boycotted their classes on Wednesday — after almost around 30 years — while voicing their dissent on issues ranging from the Citizenship Amendment Act to violence on university campuses.

The students gathered around 10.30am on the Andrews Court area of campus with posters, banners, tambourines and umbrellas and read the Preamble to the Constitution. Around 500 students and teachers, with women protesters at the forefront, attended the meeting that was held to talk about current issues, including violence against students and CAA-NRC issue among others.

While students said they had been campaigning and mobilising for the meeting for over a week, the turnout number was unexpected even for them.

“Though the turnout at the recent general body meeting in college looked promising, we didn’t expect this kind of support ,” said Umara Zainab, 20., a third-year student of History.

tags
top news
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Crime Branch’s special team probing JNU violence yet to crack DU, Najeeb cases
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, patients evacuated
Fire breaks out at hospital in Noida near Delhi, patients evacuated
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
Indians more bullish on Trump than others, says new poll
Bollywood is finding a voice. This is good news | HT Editorial
Bollywood is finding a voice. This is good news | HT Editorial
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
Porsche owner in Gujarat pays ₹27.68 lakh to get his supercar back
How Jio Wi-Fi calling is different from Airtel Wi-Fi calling
How Jio Wi-Fi calling is different from Airtel Wi-Fi calling
The Iran-US standoff: Implications & challenges for India | WorldView
The Iran-US standoff: Implications & challenges for India | WorldView
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News