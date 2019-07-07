Five more caught for Old Delhi violence

Five more persons were apprehended, including four teenagers, on Saturday in connection with the communal violence in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan, taking the total number of apprehended suspects to 17, including 10 minors, the police said.

“Five more apprehended in connection with the Lal Kuan temple vandalism, rioting case. The five include four minor boys. All five were identified during the scrutiny of CCTVs footage and questioning of the people apprehended in the past four-five days. They were caught from various places in the city,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa.

He said the police are analysing more video footage and more arrests are likely

On Friday, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the area to review the law and order situation.

Patnaik was summoned by Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday for a briefing on the incident.

On Sunday night, a parking row involving a Hindu and Muslim man in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan snowballed into communal tension after a rumour spread that a Muslim man was lynched. Groups of Hindus and Muslims accused each other of stone pelting and a local temple was vandalised by a mob.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 01:58 IST