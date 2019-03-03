Flyover at Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan eases bottleneck

A four-lane flyover over National Highway-8 (NH8) at Dhaula Kuan junction opened on Saturday, giving a signal-free corridor to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from the busy intersection. The flyover is expected to cut travel time significantly between the airport and other parts of Delhi.

Till now, the stretch in front of Subroto Park on NH-8 would see major traffic snarls and commuters travelling between Gurugram and Delhi faced a harrowing time crossing the nearly two-km long stretch between Parade Road crossing and Dhaula Kuan.

With the construct of the flyover, West Delhi-bound traffic coming from central and south Delhi can turn right on Cariappa Marg without stopping at the signal and the traffic coming from Gurugram or IGI Airport can take the flyover to bypass the junction.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which completed the project in a record time of 136 days, said that vehicles would be stuck in traffic for sometimes as long as 30 minutes to cross a traffic signal here.

“There used to be a tailback extending up to Parade Road crossing. The frequent traffic jams in the corridor result in travel time of 10-30 minutes in crossing this stretch of about 3 kms,” said an NHAI official.

Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the flyover on Saturday.

“With this flyover, a major bottleneck has been removed. Traffic jams used to not only cause delay but also add to the pollution. The remaining work on the corridor will be completed in three months. This is the first step towards developing a signal-free corridor to the Indira Gandhi International Airport,” he said.

The other NHAI projects to provide a signal-free corridor to the airport include widening the entire stretch from Dhaula Kuan from six to eight lanes, a three-lane flyover from Janakpuri road and merge it with the NH-8, and three-lane vehicular underpass at Parade Road junction.

The project, Gadkari said, is part of Centre’s ambitious plan to decongest Delhi, which is battling the problem of air pollution, for which ₹50,000 crore projects have been sanctioned.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 01:15 IST