Forced to enter Jamia to stop violence, says Delhi Police

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 06:24 IST

Delhi Police told a court on Monday that it was forced to enter Jamia Millia Islamia in December last year, where students were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to contain violence and maintain law and order.

In an action taken report (ATR) to metropolitan magistrate Rajat Goyal, the Delhi Police crime branch said local leaders and politicians had instigated the protesters following which some former students and others gathered at the campus, raising provocative slogans. They said it got difficult to distinguish between rioters and students and all of them had to be evacuated.