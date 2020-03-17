e-paper
Forced to enter Jamia to stop violence, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police said it got difficult to distinguish between rioters and students and all of them had to be evacuated.

delhi Updated: Mar 17, 2020 06:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police personnel deployed as students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) continue their demonstration a day after the violent crackdown by Delhi Police on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi on December 16, 2019.
Police personnel deployed as students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) continue their demonstration a day after the violent crackdown by Delhi Police on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi on December 16, 2019.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

Delhi Police told a court on Monday that it was forced to enter Jamia Millia Islamia in December last year, where students were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to contain violence and maintain law and order.

In an action taken report (ATR) to metropolitan magistrate Rajat Goyal, the Delhi Police crime branch said local leaders and politicians had instigated the protesters following which some former students and others gathered at the campus, raising provocative slogans. They said it got difficult to distinguish between rioters and students and all of them had to be evacuated.

