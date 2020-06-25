e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Foreign national attendees of Tablighi conclave move SC for relief

Foreign national attendees of Tablighi conclave move SC for relief

delhi Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

At least 34 foreign nationals who had attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, in mid-March has moved the Supreme Court challenging the cancellation of their visas and seeking permission to return to their home countries.

The plea which was filed earlier this month will be heard on Friday by a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

The Union home ministry (MHA) had, in April, blacklisted more than 900 foreign nationals who had attended the religious event after it came to fore that several of them had contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Their visas were also cancelled by the central government.

According to the government and police estimates, at least 16,500 people had visited Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters in Nizamuddin between March 13 and 24.

The petitioners submitted that the MHA action of blacklisting them and cancelling their visas was done without any inquiry or notice and, hence, was in violation of settled legal principles.

The petitioners are from various countries such as Indonesia, Jordan, China, Fiji, Sudan, Tanzania, Myanmar, Nepal, Afghanistan, Belgium, Brazil, Ethiopia, Algeria, the USA, the United Kingdon, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Philippines and Thailand.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In