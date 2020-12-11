e-paper
Four juvenile persons apprehended for robbing cabbie of his wallet at gunpoint

Four juvenile persons apprehended for robbing cabbie of his wallet at gunpoint

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi Police Friday apprehended four juveniles for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his money and other valuables at gunpoint in south Delhi’s Khanpur. The crime had taken place on Thursday morning and one of the juvenile suspects was caught by a police officer from near the crime scene. The other three who had managed to escape, were caught after searches, police said.

The incident took place on the BRT Road near Khanpur T-point. Cab driver Subhash Singh, a resident of Najafgarh, was waiting to pick up a passenger near the T-point around 4.30 am, when four persons armed with knives and pistols approached him and forcefully pulled him out of the car.

“Threatening to kill him, they robbed him of his wallet which had ₹ 2,500. When he resisted, they hit him on his head and threatened to shoot him dead. Soon as the boys left, the driver raised the alarm and two policemen at a picket on the opposite road rushed to his help. While three of the suspects managed to escape, one of them was nabbed by the policemen following a chase,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur.

A countrymade pistol and the cabbie’s wallet with cash were recovered from the apprehended juvenile, the DCP said. “Based on the juvenile’s disclosure, our teams conducted more searches and the other three were also caught. All of them have been sent to observation homes,” Thakur said.

