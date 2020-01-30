‘Game over’: Jamia attacker went live on Facebook before pulling out a pistol

delhi

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:12 IST

The man, who opened fire at protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday, posted all his activities live on Facebook minutes before the incident.

The attacker identified himself as ‘Rambhakt Gopal’ while being taken away by the police in the video which went viral after the firing incident.

Gopal’s bio in Facebook says ‘Rambhakt is enough, rest when the time comes’. He went live on the website a few times before finally opening fire at the Jamia students. While some of his videos showed glimpses of the protests, others featured him using the selfie camera of his mobile.

There is also a series of quote posts which talk about the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and the revenge he is planning to take. “Shaheen Bagh... game over,” said one of the posts.

In one post, he also urged his Facebook friends not to call him. All the posts are in Hindi.

Gopal, who carried a pistol, fired at the protesters, leaving one student injured. The crowd overpowered him, and the police later took the man into custody.

Television cameras showed the man in light coloured pants and a dark jacket, walking away on an empty road barricaded by police, turning around and shouting at the protesters in Hindi, “Yeh lo aazadi (here, take your freedom)”. He is also seen waving the firearm above his head.

The student of Jamia Millia Islamia university who was injured in the attack on Thursday. ( PTI Photo )

“We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend’s hand,” Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, told PTI.

The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. But the march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near Jamia university. Students squatted in the area, asking the police to go back. As they raised slogans of “Go back, go back”, police officials asked them to maintain peace and conduct their protest peacefully.