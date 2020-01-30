e-paper
Man brandishes gun near Jamia, overpowered by protesting students

The man brandishing the weapon in his hand was seen walking along the road while mediapersons captured the incident on their cameras. He was detained by police.

Jan 30, 2020
New Delhi
A man brandishing a gun was overpowered by protesting students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university here on Thursday.
A man brandishing a gun was overpowered by protesting students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university here on Thursday.(ANI video/Twitter screengrab )
         

An armed man was detained on Thursday after he brandished a pistol at students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, who were demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, police said.

The man also fired at the protesters, news agency Reuters reported, in which one person was injured.

Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that the man holding the gun shouted slogans against the protesters before firing at them. “The police stood nearby,” Ahmed Zahir, a witness told Reuters.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by protesters and subsequently detained by the police.

There was heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place.

The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.

Protests against the CAA, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since last December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014 from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

