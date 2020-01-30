Man brandishes gun near Jamia, overpowered by protesting students

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:56 IST

An armed man was detained on Thursday after he brandished a pistol at students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, who were demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, police said.

The man also fired at the protesters, news agency Reuters reported, in which one person was injured.

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that the man holding the gun shouted slogans against the protesters before firing at them. “The police stood nearby,” Ahmed Zahir, a witness told Reuters.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by protesters and subsequently detained by the police.

There was heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place.

The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.

Protests against the CAA, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since last December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014 from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.