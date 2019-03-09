Gang of thieves busted in Delhi, 5 arrested

Delhi police’s crime branch has arrested four men and a woman and recovered from them more than 25 bags they had allegedly snatched, robbed or stolen from women and elderly passengers in past one month at different railway stations across capital.

The gang was busted when one of its members was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing an ex-serviceman’s revolver.

Additional commissioner of police Rajiv Ranjan said a special team was formed to crackdown on the gangs of thieves active at railway stations in the capital.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 02:48 IST