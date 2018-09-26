Ghaziabad agencies fine NHAI, DMRC for air pollution

The Ghaziabad District Administration on Tuesday imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 9.31 lakh on various bodies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), developers and individuals for allegedly violating construction site norms and causing air pollution.

The district officials said checks have begun at various sites in the wake of the approaching winter season and the authorities have already been asked to prepare plans to tackle air pollution. They said a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh was levied on NHAI for allegedly violating the construction site norms and causing air pollution.

“We held a meeting recently and specifically asked these agencies to curb pollution at their sites. We will continue with checks and impose fines if they violate the directions of the National Green Tribunal. The NHAI has been fined Rs 2.5 lakh while a fine of Rs 50,000 was levied on the DMRC,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, said.

According to officials, NHAI was fined for not adhering to construction site norms at its Delhi-Meerut Expressway site while the DMRC was fined for alleged violations at its Arthala site. The DMRC is presently taking up construction and trials on the 9.41km metro network in Ghaziabad.

The DMRC spokesperson was not available for comment.

However, NHAI’s project director RP Singh denied that the agency had caused pollution. “We have been adhering to construction site norms and carrying out sprinkling of water at the site,” he said.

The other fines of Rs 50,000 each were levied on two developers at Raj Nagar Extension and four sites in Sector 10, Vasundhara.

“We have asked the departments to gear up to tackle pollution and even purchase or hire extra machines and water tankers to carry out sprinkling. A meeting was held last week and we will now start the enforcement,” Maheshwari said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 05:18 IST