Girl kills self in outer Delhi, kin say she was ‘harassed’

A 15-year-old Class 10 student of a government school allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Wednesday.

The girl’s family members on Saturday filed a police complaint and alleged that their daughter took the extreme step because she was being ‘stalked and sexually harassed’ by a married man for the past some weeks.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s family members. Kuruvilla said the family had not made any allegations till Saturday as they were unaware of the harassment their daughter had been facing.

“The family learnt about the stalking and harassment when the girl’s brother told them about the same. We have registered a case and are probing it. The family has given us the suspect’s name. We will question him soon,” said Kuruvilla.

On September 19, the girl’s family had found her hanging from a ceiling fan. They rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found from her possession or from the incident spot.

As the family did not suspect any foul play then, her body was handed over to them after an autopsy and an inquest proceeding was initiated, said police.

The girl’s family in its complaint alleged that the man had been stalking her on her way to school or tuition classes , where she went with her brother. They alleged that the man also threatened her by saying he would kill her brother if she didn’t ‘let him follow her around’.

“The man used to harass her by frequently calling her on her mobile number. We are verifying the allegations,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 02:59 IST