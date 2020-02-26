Give detailed plan on cleaning Delhi drains, NGT orders Delhi Jal Board

delhi

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:16 IST

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday said the action taken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to clean drains in east Delhi was not enough and directed it to submit a detailed plan to the Yamuna Monitoring Committee.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the committee, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra, to consider the action plan and take appropriate steps.

The NGT directed the DJB to submit the detailed action plan within a month.

The tribunal had earlier sought report from the east Delhi municipal corporation (EDMC) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) with reference to the allegation of pollution of drain flowing from Shahdara to Gazipur, resulting in emission of gases and air pollution.

In a meeting held on January 7, the DPCC took the decision that the EDMC shall remove all the solid waste from both banks of the drain and keep a vigil on the drain and prevent dumping of garbage.

“Messages should also be displayed at prominent locations with respect to prosecution/fine to discourage illegal dumping in the drain. Also, CCTV cameras be installed at suitable locations to monitor the garbage waste dumping,” the DPCC said.

The DJB also submitted an action plan for treatment of the waste water.

The NGT, however, said, “Since the action taken is not enough, let further action be taken to prevent/remedy pollution of the drain and a revised detailed action plan, drain wise, including phyto-remediation, with timelines, be filed by the Delhi Jal Board within one month from today before the Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by this tribunal.”