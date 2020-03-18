e-paper
Delhi News / Govt to explore options to minimise academic loss to students: Sisodia

Govt to explore options to minimise academic loss to students: Sisodia

delhi Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Fearing further suspension of classes in schools of the capital, owing to the spread of Covid-19, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said the government needs to come up with an “alternative plan” to minimise the academic loss of students.

In a communication sent to secretary (Education) Sandeep Kumar Wednesday, Sisodia said, “We have closed the schools till March 31 as a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Since the month of March is usually exam time in schools, there is little likelihood of any loss of teaching/learning time. Further, as per the current plan, the schools are likely to reopen on April 1, 2020, to resume normal teaching and learning activities.”

“In case, we need to close the schools further, we need to have an alternative plan in place so that the academic loss of children, as a result of the prolonged closure of schools, can be minimised,” Sisodia said.

The education minister has called a meeting at his office on March 26, in order to chalk out a future course of action. “I would like to have a brainstorming session with senior officials, heads of schools and teachers of the directorate of education (DoE), schools of local bodies and a few private schools on March 26 at 11 am in my office. The gathering should not be of more than 15, including those who can join through video conferencing, “ Sisodia said in the communication.

“The participants are expected to come up with ideas of online learning support activities for children that they can access from home, with the help of parents,” he added

The Delhi government had on March 12 ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, till the end of the month.

