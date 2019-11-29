Hand over gurdwara properties to Pak Sikh body: GK to Imran

delhi

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the properties of the gurdwaras in the country be handed over to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

In a letter to Khan, GK said the PSGPC should not merely function as an “organ” of the EPTB, but should be an “autonomous” body, with its members “elected” by the Sikhs in the neighbouring country.

At present, the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), a Pakistani government body, takes care of the properties “evacuated” by Sikhs and Hindus after the Partition.