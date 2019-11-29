e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Hand over gurdwara properties to Pak Sikh body: GK to Imran

In a letter to Khan, GK said the PSGPC should not merely function as an “organ” of the EPTB, but should be an “autonomous” body, with its members “elected” by the Sikhs in the neighbouring country

delhi Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the properties of the gurdwaras in the country be handed over to the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

In a letter to Khan, GK said the PSGPC should not merely function as an “organ” of the EPTB, but should be an “autonomous” body, with its members “elected” by the Sikhs in the neighbouring country.

At present, the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), a Pakistani government body, takes care of the properties “evacuated” by Sikhs and Hindus after the Partition.

tags
top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News