HC disposes RWA plea over protest outside CM’s residence

delhi

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:52 IST

The Delhi high court on Monday disposed of a plea by the Civil Lines residents’ welfare association (RWA), which sought removal of protesters from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, after the city police assured the court that it will ensure that the standing and judicial orders prohibiting protests in residential areas would be complied with in the future.

Advocate Gautam Narayan, appearing for the Delhi Police, told justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that the mayors and councillors of the municipal corporations, who had been protesting outside the CM’s residence since December 7, have ended their agitation.

The mayors of the three municipal corporations had been protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence seeking the release of funds and clearance of alleged pending dues to the civic bodies.

During the brief hearing, Narayan told the court that the protesters called off the agitation after being informed of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) direction, prohibiting gatherings till December 31, the agency’s own standing order barring protests in residential areas and a similar 2017 order of the Delhi high court.

The high court on December 18 had observed that if the DDMA has prohibited political and other gatherings in the city till December 31 due to Covid-19, then the protesters outside Kejriwal’s residence ought to be evicted.

The high court had said it expected the police to take appropriate steps to implement the direction of the DDMA and also the provisions of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which is in place in the area where the chief minister’s residence is located.

The RWA had contended that the protest has been permitted in a residential area and roads barricaded, in violation of the high court’s 2017 direction, to restrict dharnas in residential areas and to keep the roads clear.