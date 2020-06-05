HC orders south Delhi municipality, police to carry out inspections in Sainik Farms

delhi

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:05 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to carry out separate inspections of Sainik Farms area to figure out if any new unauthorised constructions had taken place in the area.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed Delhi Police and the south municipality to file separate status reports on their inspections, after a plea was filed by a private individual alleging that fresh unauthorised construction had started in Sainik Farms, in the garb of carrying out minor repairs which was permitted by the high court in May last year.

The court warned the two authorities that if there was any violation of its earlier order — passed in May 2019 — subsequent to the inspections, “the concerned officers shall be held personally responsible”.

The plea is being treated as part of main petition moved in 2015 by the convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms for regularisation of all unauthorised colonies.

The main petition is still pending in the high court as the Delhi government and the Centre are yet to take a decision on whether Sainik Farms is to be regularised.

The matter will now be heard on August 11.