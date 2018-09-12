Headless body found in Delhi’s Green Park crematorium, tattoo on arm only clue

The headless and nude body of a man was found in the wooded area of a cremation ground in south Delhi’s Green Park on Monday night. Police said the private parts of the man were found severed. His hands were tied with a shirt, vest, and a yellow nylon rope.

The man’s right arm had the word “Nanda” tattooed in it, police said. The man’s head was found about 50 metres from the spot where the body was found.

Special commissioner of police (south zone) RP Upadhyay said police are probing the murder is a “crime of passion” and suspect it may have been planned in advance.

“We have registered a case of murder at the Safdarjung Enclave police station. A team has been formed to identify the dead man and nab the killers,” he said.

A police officer associated with the case said a woman ragpicker passing by the wooded area of the cremation ground saw the headless body and informed one Kamal Saxena, the driver of an advocate who lives nearby, who called the police control room. A police team along with the dog squad reached the spot.

“A pair of blue jeans, black and red shoes were found near the body. The head was missing. We found a plastic friendship band, a steel bracelet and a rakhi around his right wrist. Except the word Nanda tattooed on his right arm, we did not find any identification mark or documents from the crime spot,” said the officer.

Devesh Chandra Shrivastava, joint commissioner of police (south range), said a search operation with the help of sniffer dogs was launched in the area to recover the missing head. “The team found the head some 50 metres away. The body has been preserved in the mortuary for identification purposes,” said Shrivastava.

An investigator said prime facie it appeared that the man was murdered somewhere else and his body was dumped at the isolated place to mislead police.

Police are screening missing complaints filed at various police station in the last one week.

“Our first priority is to identify the man. Once we identify him, it will become easy for us to establish the motive behind the murder and identity of his killers,” the officer said, adding they were analysing CCTV

cameras installed in the proximity of the cremation ground for clues.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 03:55 IST