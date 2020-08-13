Heavy overnight, early morning rains in Delhi bring relief from sultry weather

delhi

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 08:31 IST

Heavy overnight and early morning rains in Delhi brought the much-needed relief from humid weather on Thursday with the weather bureau predicting ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ in the national capital during the day.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted ‘light to moderate intensity rain’ for several areas adjoining Delhi including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Bulandshahar, Gulothi,” the IMD tweeted early on Thursday morning.

13-08-2020; 0610 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of Most places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Panipat, Karnal, — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 13, 2020

The downpour caused waterlogging in many areas of Delhi.

A viwe of a water-logged underpass in Dwarka area of New Delhi, August 13, 2020. ( ANI )

Though dark clouds had hovered over Delhi during the day on Wednesday, yet it started raining around 6 pm and continued intermittently throughout the night, continuing on Thursday morning.

It started raining in different parts of the city around 6pm when light to moderate category (2.5 to 35.5 mm) rain was recorded. However, around 10pm an intense spell of rain was recorded at Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Palam stations, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre Delhi.

According to the MeT department, there will be generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, heavy rains are expected in parts of NCR for the next two days.

“We can expect heavy rains in parts of NCR for the next two days. But in Delhi there will be light to moderate rains. The monsoon trough is running close to Delhi and southwesterly winds are bringing moisture to the region,” Srivastava said on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded just 31.1 mm rainfall in August so far against the normal of 109.6 mm, a deficiency of 72 per cent, reports news agency PTI.

Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have recorded 51 per cent and 77 percent less rains this month. In July, Delhi had gauged 236.9 mm precipitation, which was 12 per cent more than the normal of 210.6 mm.

(With inputs from PTI)