If you’re travelling in Delhi Metro, strictly adhere to social distancing rules

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 08:25 IST

Delhi Metro resumed its normal operations from Saturday and Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) trains on all routes will run according to pre-lockdown timings of 6 am to 11 pm.

DMRC has asked commuters to ensure social distancing in metros in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Delhi Metro was shut down for more than 5 months due to the lockdown and reopened on September 7.

DMRC had earlier said that it will introduce flying squads and charge hefty fines to commuters who do not adhere to the preventive measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the ministry of health and family welfare.

A report published by Hindustan says that 92 people were fined and challaned for not adhering to the social distancing rules and mask wearing protocols.

The new travel protocols are in place to ensure your safety. Do follow the guidelines to help us serve you better. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/zx2eIVkQj9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 8, 2020

The violators were challaned Rs 200 for not sticking to the rules. DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said that the actions were taken based on the complaints lodged by other commuters.

DMRC is taking all efforts to keep your commute a safe and comfortable experience. Please follow our safety guidelines to ensure your safety. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/VI50DrsLkt — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 8, 2020

Stay safe and avoid physical contact. If you see someone you know, greet them with a wave or folded hands. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/p7W6fMBwjh — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 10, 2020

DMRC has been proactive in spreading awareness regarding social distancing on social media platforms while travelling in the Delhi Metro and continually requests its passengers to ensure those rules are being followed.