Water-less bathing, intelligent artificial legs among innovations at IIT Delhi

To prevent burning of crop residue that results in air pollution in Delhi, students and professors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, have developed an eco-friendly technology to convert the agro-waste into pulp at lower scales unlike industries that require heavy machinery.

The project, along with other innovations, will be showcased to the general public on April 21 at the 14th edition of the IIT-Delhi’s Open House.

“The pulp, made using a biodegradable solvent developed by us, can be used to make cups, plates and tableware,” said professor Neetu Singh from the Centre for Biomedical Engineering. She worked on the project along with three students.

Other projects include a nasal filter that costs Rs 10 and filters out PM 2.5 and other pollutants, a flow battery for solar energy storage, intelligent artificial legs that have sensors in shoes to adapt to movement and a product for waterless bathing that can address the needs of patients, travellers and armed forces in water-scarce areas.

Students from over 50 schools across the city and several engineering colleges in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are expected to attend the exposition. Visitors can see live displays of the projects, interact with project developers and industry experts and have a guided tour of the laboratories.

Some of the other key projects focus on helping the visually impaired by providing easy and affordable access to information through paperless electronic Braille, and through non-visual representations of diagrams in tactile form.

V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-Delhi, said the institute aims to focus on developing technologies to address issues faced by people in everyday life. He said this could be achieved by inter-disciplinary research. “We are having a tie-up with All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, under which engineers will work with doctors to develop technology solutions in the field of medicine,” he said.

Rao said that starting June, 50 students from the institute will spend two months in villages to learn more about the problems faced by people in rural areas. “The students will be given options of areas to work on such as agricultural issues, open defecation, water scarcity and waste disposal. They will then be assigned villages where they will work to find solutions to the problems,” he said.

The institute is also a fellowship project for research students to convert their PhD research idea into a start-up. “It will be the platform for harnessing deep-technology (PHD) and provide financial assistance, accommodation and other facilities to research students for two-three years,” he said.